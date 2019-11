Finding the perfect outfit for the holidays can be tricky, but it doesn't have to break the bank.

Stylist, Darcy Camden, is here to provide some inspiration for the season - but with a twist! Challenge your fashion instincts, and see if you can discover which looks are a splurge or a steal.

Segment Producer: Heidi Eng.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Segment Ideas? Feedback? Contact Us.