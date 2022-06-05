Danielle Kartes shares her recipe for pistachio-crusted chicken cutlets

Our good friend, food writer Danielle Kartes , joined New Day to talk to us about her cookbook, "Meant to Share," as well as demonstrate her delicious recipe for pistachio crusted chicken cutlets with a simple heirloom tomato salad.

Danielle is also about to kick off her book tour for her new memoir, "You Were Always There," at the Pantages Theater in Tacoma May 6th, at 7 p.m. You can find tickets to this event here!