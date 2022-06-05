Danielle Kartes shares her recipe for pistachio-crusted chicken cutlets

Our good friend, food writer Danielle Kartes, joined New Day to talk to us about her cookbook, "Meant to Share," as well as demonstrate her delicious recipe for pistachio crusted chicken cutlets with a simple heirloom tomato salad.
Danielle is also about to kick off her book tour for her new memoir, "You Were Always There," at the Pantages Theater in Tacoma May 6th, at 7 p.m. You can find tickets to this event here!
Pistachio Crusted Chicken Cutlets
Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes — Cook time: 20 minutes
INGREDIENTS:
The Crust
- 1/2 cup crushed pistachios
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
- 2 cups panko breadcrumbs
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- Pinch of chili flakes
- Salt and pepper to taste
Flour Dredge
- 2 cups flour
- Egg wash
- 2 eggs
- 4 chicken breasts, sliced in half to make 8 thin cutlets, seasoned liberally with salt and pepper
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
DIRECTIONS:
- Pulse pistachios, basil, and cheese in the bowl of a food processor until finely chopped.
- Pour mixture into a large, shallow bowl and add bread crumbs, seasonings, salt, and pepper. Mix well.
- Set up a breading station with 3 large, shallow bowls. Fill the first with flour, the second with a beaten egg, and the third with pistachio bread crumbs. Dredge seasoned chicken in the flour and shake off excess. Dip flour-coated chicken into beaten egg, then press each side of the chicken into bread crumbs. Repeat this process until you’ve coated all your chicken.
- Meanwhile, heat a large skillet with high sides over medium heat. Melt butter and olive oil.
- Once the pan is hot, place breaded chicken cutlet into hot oil and butter. Fry 3-4 cutlets at a time. Fry 3-4 minutes per side. Nuts can burn very quickly. Take care not to overheat the pan. Lower the temperature if the chicken is cooking too quickly or getting too brown.
- Top with heirloom tomato salad.
Simple Heirloom Tomato Salad
INGREDIENTS:
- 2-3 large heirloom slicing tomatoes
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/2 cup sliced basil
- salt and pepper to taste
- 6 ounces ricotta cheese
DIRECTIONS:
- Slice tomatoes into roughly half-inch cubes.
- Toss with olive oil, basil, salt, and pepper.
- Spoon tomato mixture over cooked chicken in a large serving tray, and dot ricotta over top of the chicken.
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.