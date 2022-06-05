Danielle Kartes shares new memoir and a tasty grapefruit margarita recipe

A night in conversation with Danielle is happening May 6th at the Pantages Theater in Tacoma. #newdaynw

Usually, when chef Danielle Kartes joins us on the show we're in the kitchen, but this time, we're switching it up!

Well, we couldn't let her leave without showing us how to make something, but first, she joined Amity on the couch to talk about her new memoir "You Were Always There."

It's a hilarious and heartwarming collection of essays about how she lost her restaurant and the positive lessons that came from that loss.

Danielle will be holding a conversation on Friday, May 6 at the Pantages Theater in Tacoma at 7 p.m. You can find tickets on Ticketmaster.

Grapefruit Margarita

Makes 2 margaritas

1 cup freshly squeezed grapefruit juice

2 ounces tequila

1-ounce Grand Marnier

1-ounce lime juice

Honey to taste

Salt for the rim

1 cup of ice

Like wedges and grapefruit wedges for garnish

ABOUT THE BOOK:

"In ten years of tender lessons, I have learned to hear this message: You were always there. You never left. You were never not you. Now walk with me a while and uncover that girl again. She's not far."

When we face setbacks and obstacles, it's easy to feel alone and unsure of who we are. At some point, we've all felt like we have lost our identities entirely. Drawing from her own life-changing disasters and surprising blessings, former restaurateur and up-and-coming cooking maven Danielle Kartes serves up perfectly portioned stories to remind us we are never truly lost.

With the decadent warmth of a Brown Butter Chocolate Bundt Cake, "You Were Always There" assures us that our even most challenging moments have their own glory. Mixing anecdotes of motherhood, cooking, and chasing your dreams with delicious, comforting recipes, "You Were Always There" is a devotional memoir that will inspire love, faith, and patience through the growing seasons of life. Take a little time each day to indulge in this conversation, reflect as you cook something delicious, and love yourself exactly where you are.

Here, the sweet is always generously folded into the sour, great joy shares space with great sorrow, and we learn that every single moment in our lives is worth savoring. "You Were Always There" is an uplifting, life-affirming book that will become a new favorite for readers of bestselling authors like Joanna Gaines, Shauna Niequist, and Brené Brown.