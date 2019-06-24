SEATTLE — Some of the allure of the arts comes from the power of storytelling and entertainment, but a Shoreline non-profit is taking it a step further.

Just Humanitarian Project Legacy is comprised of talented individuals who use their abilities to bring cultural arts to under-served communities - building relationships and unity along the way. Led by first generation African immigrants, JHP Legacy believes that no matter our gender, race, or ethnicity, the power of music and arts can bring us all together.

Cultural Heritage 2019 event info

JHP Legacy presents Cultural Heritage 2019, a festival celebrating diversity and multicultural arts. It will be held at Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Ave. N, Shoreline. There will be a market opening at 5:30PM, with show time at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now.

