Dancer Derek Hough talks Las Vegas residency!

Professional dancer Derek Hough, known for his work on "Dancing With the Stars," is taking up residence for the next several months at The Venetian Las Vegas.

The multi-talented, two-time Emmy winner and dance champion took a break to talk to us about the show and growing up with four sisters in the world of dance!

"Derek Hough: No Limit" runs through Nov. 21. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com, venetianlasvegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

Emmy Award-winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough, the only six-time champion in franchise history of the hit ABC show Dancing with the Stars, started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. Just one year later, he moved to London to live and train with the top dance coaches in the world and attend the prestigious Italia Conti performing arts school where he studied theatre, music, and dance.

A multi-talented entertainer, two-time Emmy Award winner, and none-time nominee for Best Choreography, Hough has also appeared in film, television, and stage projects as an actor. He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in the feature film "Make Your Move" and has a recurring role on the ABC series Nashville. His stage performances include Radio City Music Hall’s Spring Spectacular costarring alongside the Tony Award-winning Laura Benanti and the critically acclaimed production of Footloose which he starred as the male lead in London’s West End. In December of 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short, and Harvey Fierstein in NBC’s "Hairspray Live!"

In May of 2017, Hough joined Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series "World of Dance." "World of Dance," which launched as the highest-rated summer show in over ten years, is an unparalleled dance competition that featured solo artists competing against duos and crews in all genres of dance, including hip hop, tap, ballet, break dancing, ballroom, and more competing for a million-dollar prize.

Hough can also add best-selling author to his list of credits. His memoir "Taking the Lead; Lessons from a Life in Motion" hit stands in August of 2014 and rapidly was named to the prestigious New York Times Best-Seller list during two non-consecutive time periods. In 2014 Hough and his sister Julianne teamed for a live stage dance concert "MOVE Live on Tour" performing in 50 cities around the country, in 2015 they toured again selling out scores of venues on their 47 city outing. In 2017 they again performed a sold-out tour of 48 cities around the United States with their show "Move – Beyond – Live on Tour."

With celebrity partners on "Dancing with the Stars" that have included Brooke Burke, Jennie Garth, Ricki Lake, Maria Menounos, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Grey, Kellie Pickler, Amber Riley, Amy Purdy, and Bindi Irwin, Hough is best known for his innovation and daring choreography on the show.