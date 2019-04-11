SEATTLE — Seattle-based artist Dakota Dean proves the old cliche is true: A picture is worth a thousand words. He demonstrates the methods behind his work, as well as what drives him to create.

Using incredibly detailed stencils and cans of spray paint, Dakota Dean communicates his opinions on pop culture and different facets of society through his art which depicts pop culture themes that convey a deeper philosophical message. For example, in one piece, a classic image of Audrey Hepburn is adorned with the Bitcoin logo. In another, Rodin's The Thinker has transformed into a Star Wars stormtrooper.

