Dad, How Do I? Seattle dad and star of hit YouTube series gives practical advice for all areas of life

It started with How to Tie A Tie and since then, 4 million subscribers are tuning in to learn as Seattle dad and author Rob Kenney shares how-to videos. #newdaynw

After his father left when he was young, Rob Kenney didn't have the father figure that he needed growing up. In April of 2020, now a father of two, Rob felt inspired to create a YouTube video, sharing his "dad advice" with the world by showing how to tie a tie. From patching drywall to making cookies, videos from his channel, Dad, How Do I?, offer practical 'dadvice' to people of all ages who never got these lessons growing up.

Four million subscribers and a book deal later, Rob joined New Day to talk about his new book, the importance of father figures, and the impact this experience has had on him, personally. He may even crack a few dad jokes for good measure.

Rob couldn't stop by New Day without teaching Amity how to tie a tie, of course! We also learn why Rob believes a cordless drill is the most important tool a person can have in their arsenal.