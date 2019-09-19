SEATTLE — Calling all Seattle foodies – your next hot-spot may not be farther than you think. Located in the heart of Capitol Hill, Dacha Diner provides an eastern European-inspired menu ranging from the classic latke to more regional-focused delicacies.

Today, Dacha's Chef, Tom Siegel, shows us how to make a Blini, a large folded crepe served with salmon roe, sour cream and red onion.

Dacha Diner | 1416 E Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98122

