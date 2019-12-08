SEATTLE — When looking for a new furry friend, some people are hesitant to adopt because some shelter pets don't know how to interact with humans.

Designed for 5-10-year-olds, Seattle Humane's Kitty Literature Program has helped socialize over 150 cats while also giving kids the opportunity to better their reading skills in a judgment-free environment.

The cats become more comfortable with human interaction, therefore more adoptable, and the kids get better at reading aloud. It's a win-win of the cutest, cuddliest kind. Seattle Humane Education Coordinator Heidi Muir is here to discuss the program and the benefits for both cats and kids.

To sign up or learn more, visit Seattle Humane's website.

