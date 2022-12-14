These cuernitos are just what your holiday dessert plate needs

Cuernitos

My Titita Tere is not the only woman in my family to have owned a bakery. Tia Maru, my dad's oldest sister, had a bakery adjacent to her home and my grandparents' home. Every Sunday after dinner at my grandparents', she would allow us to go into the bakery and choose a cookie.

I always went for cuernitos. My favorite way of eating them was the opposite of how you might imagine eating them. I started with the middle part — the arch — and left the two chocolate-dipped corners for the end. The best parts. Since moving to the United States, my Tita Maru has closed her bakery to focus on being a grandmother. Her reputation still follows her — she bakes galletitas and granola out of her kitchen — and she takes pedidos (orders) from her fellow ladies in the neighborhood. The taste of the cookie is very similar to Mexican wedding cookies, which a lot of Americans are familiar with. That taste comes from the pecan meal. The nutty flavor paired with rich chocolate and a cup of hot coffee is pretty much all you will need to make your day better.