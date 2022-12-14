x
New Day Northwest

These cuernitos are just what your holiday dessert plate needs

Andrea Pons, author of "Mamacita," shares her recipe for this traditional Mexican Christmas cookie from her childhood. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Andrea Pons, author of "Mamacita," is back with us!

She's a food stylist and immigration rights advocate turned cookbook author, and she joined the show to share a recipe near and dear to her heart!

Cuernitos

Little Horns / MAKES ABOUT 24 COOKIES

My Titita Tere is not the only woman in my family to have owned a bakery. Tia Maru, my dad's oldest sister, had a bakery adjacent to her home and my grandparents' home. Every Sunday after dinner at my grandparents', she would allow us to go into the bakery and choose a cookie.

I always went for cuernitos. My favorite way of eating them was the opposite of how you might imagine eating them. I started with the middle part — the arch — and left the two chocolate-dipped corners for the end. The best parts. Since moving to the United States, my Tita Maru has closed her bakery to focus on being a grandmother. Her reputation still follows her — she bakes galletitas and granola out of her kitchen — and she takes pedidos (orders) from her fellow ladies in the neighborhood. The taste of the cookie is very similar to Mexican wedding cookies, which a lot of Americans are familiar with. That taste comes from the pecan meal. The nutty flavor paired with rich chocolate and a cup of hot coffee is pretty much all you will need to make your day better.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1½ cups pecan meal
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • Confectioners' sugar, for dusting
  • 1 cup semisweet or dark chocolate chips

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  2. In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, sugar, and vanilla until light and fluffy.
  3. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, pecan meal, and salt. Gradually add to the butter mixture. Mix until a dough ball forms.
  4. Scoop 1 tablespoon of the dough and roll into a log. Place the log on the baking sheet and shape into a crescent moon.
  5. Repeat with the remaining dough. Bake the cuernitos for 10 to 12 minutes, or until lightly golden around the edges.
  6. Using a sieve, dust the confectioners' sugar over the warm cookies and let cool completely.
  7. Fill a medium saucepan with a few inches of water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Meanwhile, set a heat-proof bowl on top and make sure it doesn't touch the water. Once the water is boiling, reduce the heat to medium.
  8. Add the chocolate to the bowl set over the pot. Using a rubber spatula, stir the chocolate, so it melts evenly and does not burn. Remove from the heat once the chocolate has melted.
  9. Dip both ends of each cuernito in the melted chocolate.
  10. Set the cookies on a baking rack allowing the chocolate to cool and harden before serving.

