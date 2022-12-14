These cuernitos are just what your holiday dessert plate needs

SEATTLE — Andrea Pons, author of "Mamacita," is back with us!
She's a food stylist and immigration rights advocate turned cookbook author, and she joined the show to share a recipe near and dear to her heart!
Cuernitos
Little Horns / MAKES ABOUT 24 COOKIES
My Titita Tere is not the only woman in my family to have owned a bakery. Tia Maru, my dad's oldest sister, had a bakery adjacent to her home and my grandparents' home. Every Sunday after dinner at my grandparents', she would allow us to go into the bakery and choose a cookie.
I always went for cuernitos. My favorite way of eating them was the opposite of how you might imagine eating them. I started with the middle part — the arch — and left the two chocolate-dipped corners for the end. The best parts. Since moving to the United States, my Tita Maru has closed her bakery to focus on being a grandmother. Her reputation still follows her — she bakes galletitas and granola out of her kitchen — and she takes pedidos (orders) from her fellow ladies in the neighborhood. The taste of the cookie is very similar to Mexican wedding cookies, which a lot of Americans are familiar with. That taste comes from the pecan meal. The nutty flavor paired with rich chocolate and a cup of hot coffee is pretty much all you will need to make your day better.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1½ cups pecan meal
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- Confectioners' sugar, for dusting
- 1 cup semisweet or dark chocolate chips
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F, and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter, sugar, and vanilla until light and fluffy.
- In a medium bowl, combine the flour, pecan meal, and salt. Gradually add to the butter mixture. Mix until a dough ball forms.
- Scoop 1 tablespoon of the dough and roll into a log. Place the log on the baking sheet and shape into a crescent moon.
- Repeat with the remaining dough. Bake the cuernitos for 10 to 12 minutes, or until lightly golden around the edges.
- Using a sieve, dust the confectioners' sugar over the warm cookies and let cool completely.
- Fill a medium saucepan with a few inches of water and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Meanwhile, set a heat-proof bowl on top and make sure it doesn't touch the water. Once the water is boiling, reduce the heat to medium.
- Add the chocolate to the bowl set over the pot. Using a rubber spatula, stir the chocolate, so it melts evenly and does not burn. Remove from the heat once the chocolate has melted.
- Dip both ends of each cuernito in the melted chocolate.
- Set the cookies on a baking rack allowing the chocolate to cool and harden before serving.
