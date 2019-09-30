TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma artist Cristina Martinez grew up mesmerized by Bob Ross. Not thinking she could make it as an artist, she went to fashion school -- but quickly realized what she really wanted to do was paint. She now has over 55,000 followers on Instagram and sells originals and prints through her studio, JUNE & MARS.

Cristina joins New Day Northwest to demonstrate her signature "flower blooming" paintings and discuss her journey and hopes for galleries to showcase more art by women of color.

ARTIST EVENT: You can see Cristina's work at GALLERY AXIS PIONEER SQUARE 308 1st Ave S Seattle, WA 98104

