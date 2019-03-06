SEATTLE — Recent surveys report that 1 in 5 households on the west coast contains the cremated remains of a loved one. Finding a site that honors the lives of those who have passed while offering the living a sense of closure can be difficult, and navigating the process can be an added burden to feelings of grief.

"There are many families that choose cremation but they think that cremation is kind of the final decision they need to make when in reality it's just one of the decisions along the way," says Cameron Smock, CEO and President of Bonney-Watson, a family-owned company that has helped countless families with memorial services for over 150 years.

Smock suggests beginning to talk about arrangements early, "Death is a taboo subject in our culture and so that causes families to not have conversations."

He says to have an open conversation discussing what options are available and what is important to all parties. Forms of disposition (burial, cremation or entombment) are just one aspect of the conversation. You might also want to talk through how a loved one wants people to celebrate their life. This affirms that when death does occur, families will have peace of mind knowing they honored their loved ones the way they wanted to.

"There's a balancing act between what the wishes of the deceased are and what the needs and wishes of the family are."

Over 75% of families in the Puget Sound area opt for cremation. With that comes other questions of what to do with the ashes. Bonney-Watson prides themselves on educating families on all the different options, including scattering remains at a favorite spot in nature.

Families might also consider having the remains in multiple locations, "We have found that many families like to have a permanent place where they can at least place a portion of the cremated remains so that there's a place they can come to remember and reflect and memorialize."

Bonney-Watson has several locations around the Puget Sound that families can go to permanently house their passed loved ones.

When it comes to scattering remains elsewhere, there are different laws and restrictions for each state. In Washington, there are two major rules to keep in mind:

You must be at least 3 miles from any landmass when scattering over water You need to obtain permission from those who own public properties. For instance, if it's a state park, you would need approval from the authority in charge of the park. For private properties, no permits are required in advance, but informing the owner of the property is common courtesy.

Join Bonney-Watson for Scatterday on June 15th

Because there are so many difficult questions surrounding cremation that need to be answered, many families end up keeping their loved ones' cremated remains in their homes.

Bonney-Watson understands this struggle and has created Scatterday, a free community service event giving passed loved ones a final resting place. Attendees will be able to scatter their loved ones cremated remains in a beautiful ossuary in one of the gardens at Bonney-Watson Memorial Park. Staff will also be available onsite to answer questions about scattering elsewhere.

Free to the public

Scattering services provided from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

All denominations and faiths welcome

No obligations or contracts

Click here to Register for Scatterday June 15 from 9 AM to 5 PM Washington Memorial 16445 International Blvd. SeaTac, Washington 98188

