Creating incredible art with the Rubik's Cube

It has become one of the best-selling and most recognized toys of all time, with more than 450 million cubes sold.

About Brian: Brian is a software engineer from Denver, Colorado. He has been solving cubes for 20 years and making portraits for about 2.5 years. He wrote his own computer program to help him make designs, which is available for anyone to use. It has led to many cool experiences, such as getting to display a portrait for a Mos Def concert, being invited to build and then display a portrait for a month-long art exhibit, and recently, having a Joel Embiid portrait featured on all of the ESPN platforms.