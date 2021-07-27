Creating incredible art with the Rubik's Cube

SEATTLE — Hungarian inventor, Professor Erno Rubik created the Rubiks Cube in 1974, sparking a global sensation.
It has become one of the best-selling and most recognized toys of all time, with more than 450 million cubes sold.
Erno Rubik recently celebrated his 77th birthday and Rubik's Ambassador and cubing artist Brian Kobasa created a masterpiece to celebrate, as well as a tribute to KING 5!
Kobasa, a software engineer, uses hundreds to thousands of cubes to build his portraits and pictures.
Facts about the Rubik's Cube:
- The Rubik’s Cube is 47 years old and is the best-selling toy of all time. It recently became a part of the toy company Spin Master, which is carrying on the legacy of the Cube!
- 1 in every 7 people around the world have played with a Rubik’s Cube — which is more than 1 billion people.
- The Cube is instantly recognizable — it became an instant pop icon in the 80s, has been featured in TV shows and movies like "The Simpsons" and "The Pursuit of Happyness," and is even going viral on TikTok. Check out the hashtag #CubeAtHome to see tons of creative solving and art!
About Brian: Brian is a software engineer from Denver, Colorado. He has been solving cubes for 20 years and making portraits for about 2.5 years. He wrote his own computer program to help him make designs, which is available for anyone to use. It has led to many cool experiences, such as getting to display a portrait for a Mos Def concert, being invited to build and then display a portrait for a month-long art exhibit, and recently, having a Joel Embiid portrait featured on all of the ESPN platforms.
