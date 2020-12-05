Use up all those toilet paper rolls you've been hoarding with fun crafts for kids

PNW crafting blogger Delia Randall gives us some ideas for quick and easy projects we can do with the kids that will use up every inch of that roll. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Delia Randall refers to herself as an "omnivorous maker." In 2010 she started her blog, deliacreates.com, to "chronicle her creative journey." With tons of articles on crocheting, sewing, gardening, crafting, and interior design, her blog has since blossomed into a business where she creates everyday.

Today, she gave us some ideas for crafting projects to do with the kids (whom we are trying to keep busy ALL DAY EVERY DAY) using an item that we have a TON of at this point ... toilet paper rolls! AND she gave us a quick tip on how to sanitize the buggers: To sanitize toilet paper tubes, bake them for 20 minutes on the lowest setting for your oven. This is usually between 170-200 F.

Thank you Delia! Find ideas like these and more at deliacreates.com.

How to make a small knitting loom

Tape six popsicle sticks to the outside of a toilet paper tube roughly spaced 3/4 inches apart. Make sure the sticks hang over one end about 1 inch. Add washi tape for decorative purposes if you want, but be sure to use scotch tape to secure the sticks so they won't shift as you knit. Then loop the yarn around the sticks and knit like you would any knitting loom. It's a great way to teach loom knitting to kids with short attention spans because it works up quickly.





How to Make Instant Pillow Boxes

Fold paper tube in half length-wise. Decorate. Cut a rounded arc at each end so that the corners are cut off. Fold the ends inward and you have an instant pillow box! Tie ribbon or twine around the ends to ensure they don't pop open, which can happen if you squeeze the middle of the box.





How to Make Paper Tube Flowers

Cut paper tubes to varying heights. Snip into the top of the tubes, leaving about 1/2 to 1 inch of the bottom section uncut. Shape the petals as desired. For the shorter tubes it looks more realistic to make them spikier and almost crown like. Fold the short tube petals inward and the larger ones outward. Then stack the shorter tubes into the bigger tubes. Cut all the way through the side of the smaller ones so that you can curl them into the middle of the larger tubes. The more layers you can add, the more detailed and true to nature your paper flowers will look. Tape paper to the back of the flower and glue all the layers in place if you want to use them permanently. Paint them, add them to your decor, string them on lights, have fun with it! They're sturdy flowers and a no cost way to try the paper flower trend!

How to make TP Flowers Seedling Trays

Cut paper tubes to about 2 inches tall and place in a shallow box (a shoe box lid works great!). Fill the tubes with potting mix and plant seeds. Spritz with water and keep them moist until they sprout. Then water regularly. When you're ready to transplant to the garden, plant them tube and all into the ground which can help prevent transplant shock. The paper tube will compost into the soil.