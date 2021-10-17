Could supply shortages change the holidays this year? - Hot Topics

It's time for some hot topics, and these ones are spicy! KING 5 traffic anchor Stephen Kilbreath, producer Suzie Wiley, and executive producer Joseph Suttner joined Amity to dig into the latest.
This Week's Hot Topics:
- State workers had until midnight on Tuesday to show proof of vaccination or give up their job. Will this compound staffing shortages already affecting Washington from bus drivers to ferry operators?
- Could supply chain strain impact your holiday shopping or change the way people gift this year?
- Speaking of, Amazon's 2021 Wishbook is out now and our panelists noticed some interesting changes this year.
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is facing blowback for taking paternity leave while the nation's ports are clogged.
- Close encounter or feeling lucky? A Canadian woman says she's "thankful to be alive" after a meteorite crashed through her roof and landed on her bed while she slept.
- A box office killer? "Halloween Kills" topped the box office despite being the 12th movie in the series. Is it a crowd-pleaser or is Hollywood running dry in the writers' rooms?
