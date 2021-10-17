x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

Could supply shortages change the holidays this year? - Hot Topics

What's going on with supply chain issues and how will vaccine deadlines affect state staffing shortages? Plus, we talk "Halloween Kills" hype and more. #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Today's Hot Topics panel chats about supply chain issues, the Amazon Holiday Wishbook, "Halloween Kills." and more!

It's time for some hot topics, and these ones are spicy! KING 5 traffic anchor Stephen Kilbreath, producer Suzie Wiley, and executive producer Joseph Suttner joined Amity to dig into the latest.

This Week's Hot Topics:

Segment Producer Rebecca Perry. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.