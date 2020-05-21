Facing the racial and economic impact disparities of COVID-19

"Well, it feels like sort of getting hit from every angle right now. A lot of these are families are actually forced to continue to work during this time in various jobs that are either considered essential or that are essential for families, which increases their exposure risk, which then means they're more likely to get sick and then when they are sick, as we know, nationally, more likely to have more severe illness," Danielson said. "The other families the loss of income that's affecting rent and housing has been really severe. If it's not yet hit every single person, then the worry of it hitting these families that already deal with so many other kinds of stress is it's just enormous. It's really devastating."