SEATTLE — Waiting for Christmas to arrive is hard to do when you're 5 or 50! Advent Calendars have long been a holiday tradition to countdown to December 25th.

Seattle blogger Portia Smith with ObsessedbyPortia chose her favorite advent calendars for kids, adults and pets. There's definitely something for everyone from beauty products, to spirits and wine to LEGOS and the most delicious chocolate. You'll have a hard time choosing just one calendar - so choose two!

The Heritage Distilling and Vinebox advent calendars.

Heritage Distilling Spirits Advent Calendar is the only advent calendar that features all locally produced craft spirits made in the U.S.

It is available in all of our Heritage Distilling Co. tasting rooms including Gig Harbor, Seattle (Capitol Hill and Ballard), Roslyn and Eugene, Oregon.

It features award winning vodkas, gins and whiskeys including of course our top seller – BSB – Brown Sugar Bourbon.

Vinebox- 12 Nights of Wine x 2 - $220 Countdown the holidays with 24 glasses of world class wines, perfectly paired to wash away the lingering pumpkin spice lattes of your hectic day.

Naughty or nice, it’s not drinking, it’s a wine tasting, and that makes it classy.

Includes 1x Naughty Edition and 1x Nice Edition. That's 2 boxes, 24 wines, and lots of holiday cheer.

Target's Wooden Advent Calendar by Threshold

Target – Wooden Advent Calendar (Classic, reusable) - $29.99

Enjoy counting down the days to Christmas with the Wooden Advent Calendar with Wreath from Threshold™.

The tabletop advent calendar is crafted from a natural paneled wood adorned with distinct numbers in golden hue that pop against brown background

includes a mini wreath of green boughs and dried flowers. Move the included wreath each day to continue the countdown

For chocolate and makeup lovers: Advent calendars from Fran's and Sephora.

Sephora - Sephora Collection Frosted Party Advent Calendar - $45 / $71 value

An advent calendar with 24 frosted beauty surprises, something to enjoy every day while counting down until the holidays.

This advent calendar features a combination of beauty, skincare, body, and accessories products; 11 of which are limited-edition beauty surprises.

5. Fran's Chocolates -Fran's Advent Calendar - $175.00

Fran's Advent Calendar is a treasured holiday tradition from our family to yours.

Calling on memories of advent calendars from her youth, Fran has selected the 24 gifts that fill this keepsake box.

Created with original watercolor artwork, it celebrates all that Fran’s has to offer, from classic confections to exclusive seasonal surprises.

LEGO has an advent calendar for the kid and kid at heart on your list.

6. LEGO Advent: City & Star Wars - $29.99

Different collections: City, Star Wars, Harry Potter 24 make and keep presents Buildable Advent gifts that last through the holidays and beyond Also available at Target, Amazon and Walmart



Your pup doesn't have to feel left out of the countdown festivities with Petco's advent calendar for dogs.

7. PetCo - Holiday Tails Advent Calendar for Dogs – $5.99

• The Holiday Tails Advent Calendar for Dogs treats you and your pup to a daily festivity and seasonally-inspired fun while counting down the days until Christmas.

• Open up each day’s door to reveal a merry challenge for you both to enjoy, along with a delicious gingersnap dog treat with no artificial flavors or colors, baked just for your pup, with Christmas Day unveiling one dipped in yummy frosting.

