ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Since 1988, the Issaquah Reindeer Festival at Cougar Mountain Zoo has been a family favorite holiday tradition.
Cougar Mountain Zoo's Jarod Munzer, along with his reindeer friend Dasher, gave us a crash course on reindeer facts - did you know one of their favorite foods is an apple? Miss Dasher demonstrated that very well for us!
You can visit Santa, Dasher, and all the reindeer at Cougar Mountain Zoo until December 30th.
Event Info:
Annual Issaquah Reindeer Festival, Dec 1-Dec 23, 10:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M. (or dusk), Dec 26-Dec 30, 10:30 A.M. - 3:30 P.M., Cougar Mountain Zoological Park
Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.