ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Since 1988, the Issaquah Reindeer Festival at Cougar Mountain Zoo has been a family favorite holiday tradition.

Cougar Mountain Zoo's Jarod Munzer, along with his reindeer friend Dasher, gave us a crash course on reindeer facts - did you know one of their favorite foods is an apple? Miss Dasher demonstrated that very well for us!

The Issaquah Reindeer Festival offers families a fun holiday destination.

Cougar Mountain Zoo

You can visit Santa, Dasher, and all the reindeer at Cougar Mountain Zoo until December 30th.

Event Info:

Annual Issaquah Reindeer Festival, Dec 1-Dec 23, 10:30 A.M. - 4:30 P.M. (or dusk), Dec 26-Dec 30, 10:30 A.M. - 3:30 P.M., Cougar Mountain Zoological Park

