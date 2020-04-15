BELLEVUE, Wash. — Typically, chaplains are at a patient's bedside to offer comfort when they need it most. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, hospitals have made the switch to use video and teleconferencing services.

Overlake Medical Center Chaplain Molly Fairchild is using Zoom and Skype to communicate with patients and their families.

“It’s been difficult, especially with elderly patients who might have some dementia,” Fairchild said. “They’re not only frightened, but they’re very confused. They’re not accustomed to this type of communication via technology. It’s not nearly as comforting, but it’s better than nothing. It’s better than complete and total isolation.”

This can be taxing for Fairchild and other chaplains because patients are separated from their families and often feel scared and alone.

“It’s an intensity that I’ve never known,” Fairchild said.

Over the past several weeks, Fairchild has reached many patients through technology. She re-baptized a patient who had her mother on the phone with her. She has also used online translators to communicate with a COVID-19 patient who speaks primarily Spanish and his family.

Many people in hospitals and across the country are experiencing a sense of helplessness and grief right now.

“We really don’t control anything except our reactions to what’s happening to and around us,” Fairchild said. “You’ve got a choice. You can either choose to live in fear, or you can choose to live in faith.”

Fairchild recommends taking it day by day and trying not to worry about too far into the future.

