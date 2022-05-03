It’s always a good time for salsa and sangria! Grab a glass!

New Day producer Rebecca Perry taught Amity how to make her signature peach sangria, along with her corn and black bean salsa. #newdaynw

The weather is warming and we're getting the pitcher and chip bowl ready. Nothing says party like sangria and salsa!

New Day producer Rebecca Perry counts on both recipes during the warm months and she joined Amity to share how to make them!

Rebecca’s White Peach Sangria

INGREDIENTS:

2 bottles white wine

1.5 ounces triple sec

1.5 ounces peach schnapps

6 ounces peach nectar

1 small container fresh strawberries (quartered)

1 large peach, sliced

1/2 small green apple, sliced

1/2 small red apple, sliced

1/2 lemon, sliced (juice the other half)

1/2 lime, sliced (juice the other half)

DIRECTIONS:

Place all ingredients in a pitcher and stir to mix. Refrigerate at least 4 hours

Rebecca's corn and black bean salsa

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup frozen corn (thawed)

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 (15-oz.) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

4 Roma tomatoes chopped

1/2 cup chopped red onion

Juice of 1 medium lemon

1 small jalapeno, finely chopped

1 avocado diced

Johnny's Seasoning Salt to taste

Fresh cilantro (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, add beans, corn, tomatoes, onion, and avocado. In small bowl, add the olive oil, lemon juice, and Johnny's to taste. Stir to combine, then cover and chill until serving time. Serve with tortilla chips or grilled meats. Also makes a good salad.