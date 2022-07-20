x
New Day Northwest

Unpack these 3 cool picnic experiences

Choose your difficulty! 425 Magazine lifestyle contributor Monica Hart has three picnic ideas from easy to put together to takes some work. #newdaynw
Credit: KING 5
Whether you are picnicking in the garden or heading to the park or the beach, I’m sharing a few fun summer picnic tips, tricks, and essentials to make it memorable.

Picnic 1 - Difficulty Level: Easy!

  • French market basket with leather handle, outdoor pillows to sit on.
  • Strawberries + real whipped cream in a can, chocolate magic shell, cubed cheeses, and a baguette for slicing, cutting board.
  • Beatboxes — adult sippy boxes optional.
  • TIP: Use bento boxes or take-out boxes to tote bites.

Picnic 2 - Difficulty Level: Still easy!

  • Picnic basket + blanket.
  • Individual cucumber, tomato, basil baguettes + garden rosemary lemonade, spike it if you like with mini vodka bottles.
  • Storebought shortbread cookies.
  • TIP: Wrap baguettes in parchment paper and tie with twine.
  • Create cute wood utensil carriers with paper lunch bags.
  • Wine bottle chiller.

Picnic 3 - Difficulty Level: Not gonna lie, takes some work!

  • Lidded chest picnic hamper, floor pillows, cutting board, candelabra, vintage plates, and flower arrangement.
  • Picnic activity — Paint the park! Bring along a watercolor kit, art paper, paint, and brushes.
  • Eats:
    • Lemony pasta salad with basil and toasted pine nuts.
    • Tip: swaddle containers in dish towels to keep the lids tight before toting the food to the picnic — like my grandma did! (My Italian-born grandma Nettie used to bring along a big banana box to picnics at Redondo Beach on Puget Sound, heaped with yummy goodness: chicken cacciatore, housemade pizza, sausage, and pepper! She would tie up her serving bowls and pans with pretty dish towels to keep them safe and warm!)
    • Caprese baguette with prosciutto, slice sandwiches on-site with French knife.
    • Berry crisp.
    • Grab and go aluminum wine bottle singles.

