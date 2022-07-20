Unpack these 3 cool picnic experiences

Whether you are picnicking in the garden or heading to the park or the beach, I’m sharing a few fun summer picnic tips, tricks, and essentials to make it memorable.
Picnic 1 - Difficulty Level: Easy!
- French market basket with leather handle, outdoor pillows to sit on.
- Strawberries + real whipped cream in a can, chocolate magic shell, cubed cheeses, and a baguette for slicing, cutting board.
- Beatboxes — adult sippy boxes optional.
- TIP: Use bento boxes or take-out boxes to tote bites.
Picnic 2 - Difficulty Level: Still easy!
- Picnic basket + blanket.
- Individual cucumber, tomato, basil baguettes + garden rosemary lemonade, spike it if you like with mini vodka bottles.
- Storebought shortbread cookies.
- TIP: Wrap baguettes in parchment paper and tie with twine.
- Create cute wood utensil carriers with paper lunch bags.
- Wine bottle chiller.
Picnic 3 - Difficulty Level: Not gonna lie, takes some work!
- Lidded chest picnic hamper, floor pillows, cutting board, candelabra, vintage plates, and flower arrangement.
- Picnic activity — Paint the park! Bring along a watercolor kit, art paper, paint, and brushes.
- Eats:
- Lemony pasta salad with basil and toasted pine nuts.
- Tip: swaddle containers in dish towels to keep the lids tight before toting the food to the picnic — like my grandma did! (My Italian-born grandma Nettie used to bring along a big banana box to picnics at Redondo Beach on Puget Sound, heaped with yummy goodness: chicken cacciatore, housemade pizza, sausage, and pepper! She would tie up her serving bowls and pans with pretty dish towels to keep them safe and warm!)
- Caprese baguette with prosciutto, slice sandwiches on-site with French knife.
- Berry crisp.
- Grab and go aluminum wine bottle singles.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.