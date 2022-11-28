Cooking with winter squash

Chef Maggie Trujillo from Aerlume joined the show to share a delicious recipe for delicata squash stuffed with wild mushrooms, dried cranberries, and more! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — The big turkey holiday might be over, but that doesn't mean there aren't lots of other delicious winter dishes to make right now.

Chef Maggie Trujillo from Aerlume joined the show to share a recipe for winter sqaush!

Roasted Delicata Squash with Seasonal Mushrooms and Lemon Thyme Chevre

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

Roasted Squash

2 delicata squash — washed, split lengthwise, seeds removed

Season squash with a splash of olive oil and a dash of dried curry powder, salt, and fresh thyme

Roast in oven at 350 for 20 minutes till tender but still has a great shape

Lemon Thyme Chevre



2 cups Chevre

2 Tbs chopped lemon thyme or regular thyme

2 oranges zest only

Salt, 1 pinch

Mix all ingredients together and set aside at room temperature

Sauteed Mushrooms

3 cups chopped assorted mushrooms

1 shallot sliced

2 garlic cloves sliced

4 thyme sprigs chopped

4 sage sprigs chopped

1 Tbs Butter

1 Tbs Olive Oil

2 Tbs brandy

.5 cup dried cranberries

.5 cup toasted pepitas

Salt to taste

DIRECTIONS:

Sauté mushrooms in olive oil and butter, add garlic, shallot and herbs, add dried cranberries and toasted pepitas, season with salt. Fill roasted squash with lemon thyme chevre and add sauteed mushroom mix, warm back up in oven for 3-5 minutes.

Recipe by Chef Maggie Trujillo, Culinary Director and Executive Chef AQUA by El Gaucho and Aerlume

