We're wild about this wild chantrelle mushroom dish from Cafe Campagne — Make it tonight!

Chef and owner Daisley Gordon shares his recipe as well as his commitment to feeding the hungry through Northwest Harvest.

SEATTLE — One thing that brings this region together is helping those in need.

Home Team Harvest is Washington state's largest annual food drive and this year, we are hoping to raise 21 million meals for Washington families.

It's a time when both individuals and businesses rally together to end hunger. Cafe Champange in Seattle is dedicated to helping Northwest Harvest feed the hungry.

Executive Chef Daisley Gordon joined the show to talk about the restaurant's work with Northwest Harvest and share a recipe!

INGREDIENTS:

1 lb. chanterelle mushrooms, stem trimmed, quartered

4 oz. whole butter

2 cloves garlic smashed

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 oz. brandy

2 oz. white wine

2 tbsp shallots, minced

1 tsp thyme, picked

1 tsp flat leaf parsley, minced

TOOLS:

12 inch sauté pan

1 wooden spoon

DIRECTIONS:

Melt butter in sauté pan. Add mushrooms, garlic cloves and thyme. Cook on medium to low heat and the mushrooms will release their water and gradually decrease in size. When the mushrooms have given up most of their water, the butter will become clarified. At that point, you may drain the mushrooms, cool, and store them in the freezer. Save the butter. Otherwise, increase heat slightly and cook mushrooms until they caramelize lightly. Add minced shallots and picked thyme to pan, sauté until aromatic. Drain excess butter if any. Deglaze with brandy, then white wine, reduce to dry, add fresh parsley, and then adjust taste with sea salt and fresh pepper as needed.

Recipe courtesy of Daisley Gordon, Executive Chef, Owner Cafe Champagne.