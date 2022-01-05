Cooking with Rich Marriott

Chicken Kiev

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Mix garlic, basil, oregano, and salt with bread crumbs and place

on a large plate. (You can mince the garlic in a food processor, add

bread slices, and process until they become crumbs, then add spices

and process again.)

3. Melt ¼ cup of the margarine. Dip each chicken breast in the

melted margarine, roll it in bread crumbs, and place it in a shallow

baking pan.

4. Bake near center of oven for 20-30 minutes or until fully cooked.

5. Melt the remaining ¼ cup margarine. Mix in wine and green

onions.

6. Pour sauce over chicken.

7. Return chicken to oven for 15 minutes or until sauce is hot.

8. Serve over rice.