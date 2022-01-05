Cooking with Rich Marriott

KING 5 meteorologist Rich Marriott took a break from reporting on weather news to share a recipe with us!
He joined Amity in the kitchen to demonstrate how to make his specialty — chicken kiev.
Chicken Kiev
Recipe adapted from Cook's Choice — Serves 8
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- ½ cup butter
- 1 teaspoon basil
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 8 boned and skinned chicken breast halves
- ¼ cup dry white wine or vermouth
- 2 cups fine bread crumbs made
- from 3-4 slices of white bread or challah*
- ¼ cup sliced green onions
DIRECTIONS:
1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
2. Mix garlic, basil, oregano, and salt with bread crumbs and place
on a large plate. (You can mince the garlic in a food processor, add
bread slices, and process until they become crumbs, then add spices
and process again.)
3. Melt ¼ cup of the margarine. Dip each chicken breast in the
melted margarine, roll it in bread crumbs, and place it in a shallow
baking pan.
4. Bake near center of oven for 20-30 minutes or until fully cooked.
5. Melt the remaining ¼ cup margarine. Mix in wine and green
onions.
6. Pour sauce over chicken.
7. Return chicken to oven for 15 minutes or until sauce is hot.
8. Serve over rice.
