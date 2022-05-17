Cooking Chaman Kaliya from the new cookbook 'On The Himalayan Trail'

Chaman Kaliya is a delicious dish using paneer cheese in a yellow gravy. #newdaynw

A brand new cookbook is out today that highlights the cuisine of Northern India.

"On the Himalayan Trail" is written by Romy Gil. She shared a tasty recipe that mixes paneer cheese with a delicious gravy.

CHAMAN KALIYA — PANEER IN YELLOW GRAVY

SERVES 4

When I was traveling in Kashmir, many restaurants, hotels, and home cooks were using paneer and cooking it in ways I wasn’t used to. This particular recipe was inspired by my friends Amit and Prateek’s parents, whom I met when they were visiting Kashmir. I had never eaten paneer this way before.

This beautiful, tasty bowl of yellow sunshine is so good that you will be going back for seconds. A simple yet delectable dish.



INGREDIENTS:

3 TABLESPOONS MUSTARD OIL

500 G (1 LB 2 OZ) PANEER, CUT INTO CUBES

8 GREEN CARDAMOM PODS

4 BLACK CARDAMOM PODS

4 CLOVES

1 TEASPOON BROWN CUMIN SEEDS

2–3 DRIED BAY LEAVES

1/2 TEASPOON ASAFOETIDA POWDER

1 TEASPOON GROUND TURMERIC

1 TEASPOON GROUND GINGER

1 1/2 TEASPOON GROUND FENNEL

1 TEASPOON SALT

2 WHOLE GREEN CHILLIES, HALVED LENGTHWAYS

300 ML (10 FL OZ/1 1/4 CUPS) HOT WATER

300 ML (10 FL OZ/1 1/4 CUPS) FULL-FAT (WHOLE) MILK

1 TEASPOON DRIED FENUGREEK LEAVES (KASURI METHI)

STEAMED RICE, TO SERVE

DIRECTIONS:

Heat the oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the paneer and fry until light brown on all sides. Remove from the pan and set aside. Add all the whole spices and bay leaves to the pan and cook for one minute, then add the asafoetida, turmeric, ginger, fennel, salt, and halved chillies. Cook, stirring, for one minute, then pour in the hot water. Increase the heat and bring to the boil. Now reduce the heat back to medium, add the fried paneer and cook for three minutes. Pour in the milk and cook for a further 5–6 minutes until the gravy thickens. Mix through the dried fenugreek leaves and remove from the heat. Serve with rice.

Reprinted from "On the Himalayan Trail: Recipes and Stories from Kashmir to Ladakh" by Romy Gill with permission by Hardie Grant, 2022.