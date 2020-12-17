Contact tracers help stop the spread of COVID-19 as cases climb

Legitimate contact tracers will never ask for personal information, like social security number. Sponsored by the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department.

Contact tracers across the country are working daily to connect with those who test positive for COVID-19 and their close contacts. As cases increase, so does the workload. At the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, there are more than 100 people involved in the contact tracing process.

“We love our contact tracers,” said Kim Steele-Peter, program manager at the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. “Everyone who is working on this is so amazing.”

Contact tracers, also known as disease investigators, call people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county to ask about symptoms and how the health department may be able to help. They also work to identify close contacts. A close contact is defined as someone you’ve been less than 6-feet from for over 15 minutes.

The disease investigators then reach out to those contacts to let them know they may have been exposed to COVID-19. Tracers give information on testing and instructions for quarantining.

Contact tracers will likely ask your date of birth and address to confirm your identity. They will never ask anything about your financials or for your social security number. If you get a call letting you know you’re a close contact, the contact tracer will not be able to tell you the name or any identifying information about the person who tested positive.

“This is something that’s been used in multiple diseases within the public health realm,” Steele-Peter said. “In order for us to protect the privacy of the person who gave your name, I can’t tell you anything about them. We really take that very seriously.”

If you test positive for COVID-19, it’s important that you give tracers accurate and complete information about close contacts. While it may be tempting to handle reaching out to contacts yourself, a call from the health department can be more effective.

“What we find is if that information doesn’t come from the health department, it doesn’t get the same level of attention paid to it,” Steele-Peter said.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department aims to be a reliable source of information for the community. To learn more about contact tracing and how the health department is tackling COVID-19, visit tpchd.org.