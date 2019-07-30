SEATTLE — Summer in the Pacific Northwest is a great time of year to get outdoors and experience what our own backyard has to offer, but it can quickly turn into a pricey outing if you aren’t already equipped with the gear you need.

Wonderland Gear Exchange, a consignment shop in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, is making getting outside a little more affordable.

“We wanted outdoor activities from skiing to camping to biking to be approachable, accessible, both financially and in the way that you worked with people in those stores, that you didn’t have to feel intimidated in order to get outside,” said Ben Mawhinney, the co-founder of the shop.

Customers can buy and sell used outdoors equipment, everything from hiking, biking, skiing, camping and more.

“We want to make sure the gear is usable, functional, but some things you’re often better off buying new,” said Mawhinney.

He said things like water filters, helmets, and other protective gear, such as climbing ropes, should be purchased new to ensure it's safe.

Mawhinney said he sees all ages and experience levels come through the doors.

“The customers who come through Wonderland fall along the spectrum, to both experienced outdoorsmen and women who understand you don’t always need the latest and greatest in order to be able to get outside,” said Mawhinney. “But it’s a lot of new or beginner recreators who want help picking out the right thing and want to be able to get into the outdoors without spending a ton of money.”

The store does have a return policy, so if something doesn’t work out or isn’t the right fit, you can take it back.

The store is located at 7750 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98117.

Products we took a look at (prices are estimates):

MSR Hubba Hubba 2 Person Tent – New $450/USED $140

Osprey Argon 80 Backpack - New $380/ USED $183

Outdoor Research Bolin Jacket – New $300/ Used $120

REI Trekker Kids' Sleeping Pad – New $70 Used $30

LL Bean Mt Katahdin 20 Sleeping Bag – New $130/ Used $55

MSR Pocket Rocket Stove – New $45/Used $28

GoLite Chrome Dome Hiking Umbrella New $70/ Used $40

