Condiment Controversy: Is ketchup only appropriate for french fries? We've got feelings - Hot Topics

Do burgers really need mayo? Our Hot Topics panel also weighs in on digital ABBA, McFlurry machines, and Grimace, the purple taste bud! #newdaynw

SEATTLE — There was no shortage of opinions with our latest Hot Topics panel.

King 5 News' Steve Soliz and Natalie Swaby joined New Day Producer Suzie Wiley as they riffed with Amity about the latest topics.

And YES, CATSUP can be spelled with a C! Both are appropriate — GOOGLE IT!

Today's Hot Topics:

ABBA is dropping its first album in 40 years and is going on tour using avatars! Would you go?

2. Does your kid always need help with their math homework? There’s an app for that! Is this a good idea?

China is limiting video game play time to just three hours and on weekends only. Would that work in your home?

4. Embarrassing your kids — is it a right?! Parents in Arkansas sent their daughter off to college and fixed up her dorm room — with giant blankets of themselves.

5. Condiments: We have strong feelings. Are you team catsup? Can catsup go on anything but fries? (Suzie says NO! Fries only).

6. Conspiracy at McDonald's – The Feds have opened an investigation into why McFlurry machines are always broken. Theories abound. According to the website mcbroken.com, McD’s ice cream machines are broken quite often.

7. If that conspiracy didn’t leave you reeling this one will. The friendly but grouchy purple mascot Grimace is a... taste bud?!