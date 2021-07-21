This vegetarian ceviche is a deliciously refreshing summer dish

The Colombian take on the dish from recipe developer and food stylist Mariana Velasquez is made with citrus and hearts of palm. 😋 #newdaynw

The South American country of Colombia is full of vibrant colors from big cities like Bogotá to outlying provinces. In recipe developer and food stylist Mariana Velasquez's new cookbook, "Colombiana: A Rediscovery of Recipes and Rituals from the Soul of Colombia", she pays tribute to the food, people and culture of her birthplace.

She joins New Day NW to share how her grandmother inspired her to write the book and demonstrate how to make her tangy heart of palm & citrus ceviche. Check out the recipe below.

Tangy Heart of Palm & Citrus Ceviche

By Mariana Velasquez

SERVES 4 TO 6

Ingredients:

4 pomelos or pink grapefruits, peeled and cut into segments (use your hands to separate the meat from the white membrane)

1 (14-ounce) jar hearts of palm, cut into spears

2 medium watermelon radishes, peeled and thinly sliced

Juice of 2 limes

1 jalapeño, seeded, deveined, and thinly sliced

3 tablespoons fruity extra-virgin olive oil

Flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ cup chopped cilantro, for garnish

Directions:

In a large bowl, gently toss together the pomelos, hearts of palm, radishes, lime juice, jalapeño, and oil, and season with salt and pepper. Allow the ceviche to marinate for 10 to 20 minutes. This allows for the citrus and hearts of palm to absorb the flavors. When ready to serve, transfer to a platter along with the juices and garnish with the cilantro.