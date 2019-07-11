SEATTLE — It's the time of year where students are feeling the pressure of college applications. Essays, test scores, and interviews will be sent to colleges and universities around the globe by hopeful candidates, some desperate to achieve their goal of getting accepted into their dream school.

With the recent college admissions scandal, Certified Educational Consultant Teri Thompson says she has seen a large increase in students and parents interested in hiring a counselor or consultant to help them through the process of choosing and applying for higher education.

In addition to joining New Day to offer advice for navigating the application process, Teri suggests these events for students and families to receive further guidance on making that exciting decision:

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5, and streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with New Day via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram.