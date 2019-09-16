SEATTLE — Before Colin Egglesfield was an actor, model, entrepreneur and now author, he was a shy and insecure kid growing up in suburban Chicago. In his book "Agile Artist: Life Lessons from Hollywood and Beyond," he shares several personal and authentic experiences that pushed him to fulfill his dream. Now an avid speaker at conferences and seminars, he hopes to inspire others to be their most creative and true selves. He joins New Day to discuss the book and strategies for success.

Colin is holding a discussion and book signing at Barnes and Noble at the Northgate Mall on Sept. 14 from 1-3 pm. Visit the event page for tickets.

