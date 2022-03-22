These Alaska black cod lettuce wraps are delicious and easy to make

Chef Jason Wilson from The Lakehouse in Bellevue joined New Day NW to show us a tasty, yet approachable, recipe for Alaska black cod lettuce wraps. #newdaynw

We are lucky to live here in the northwest to have such easy access to fresh seafood!

Even so, many people are still a little intimidated when it comes to cooking with fish.

Chef Jason Wilson from The Lakehouse in Bellevue joined New Day NW to show us a tasty, yet approachable, recipe!

BBQ Alaska Black Cod Lettuce Wraps

Serves 4

INGREDIENTS:

For the black cod

1.25 lbs. wild Alaska black cod fillet, skin, and bones removed (also known as sablefish)

2 tbsp Gochujang chili paste

2 tbsp ginger juice

2 tbsp hoisin sauce

1 tbsp kosher salt

For the wraps

2 heads of living bibb or romaine lettuce

1 fresh English cucumber, sliced into long strips, then into long julienne/"noodles"

1 cup shiitake mushrooms, sliced thinly

Juice of 2 limes

1 tsp kosher salt

¼ cup soy sauce

2 cloves garlic, smashed

½ bunch basil, leaves only

½ bunch mint, leaf only

½ bunch cilantro, sprigs

1 jalapeno pepper, sliced thin

DIRECTIONS:

Simmer the garlic and soy sauce for 1 minute and add the shiitake mushrooms, simmer another 5 minutes or until mixture is dry, set mushrooms aside for later use. Marinate the cucumber in salt and lime juice for a couple minutes. Place all ingredients on a cutting board or big platter and arrange so friends and family can enjoy choosing and creating as they wish.

Meanwhile

Preheat an oven to broil hi or 450-degrees broil. Season the black cod with salt and set aside at room temperature. Mix the ginger, chili paste, and hoisin together until fully incorporated. Place the black cod in the sauce and ensure all sides are covered well and fully. Place the marinated black cod on a parchment-lined sheet pan and roast in oven for 7 minutes. Make lettuce cups/wraps with all desired ingredients and a good chunk of BBQ Alaska black cod.