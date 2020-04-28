SEATTLE — Co-parenting coach Karen Bonnell says patience is wearing thin as they negotiate how to share responsibilities in this new COVID-19 world.

She counsels parents about how to share their kids across both household, while making sure safe practices and protocols are being followed.

She says the increased stress that comes from no school, working from home, Stay at Home orders and money stress is really hitting parents hard. She says open communication and patience are the keys.

