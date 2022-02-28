You can wear these key wardrobe items now and later

Don't wait until summer to wear that floral dress! Stylist Darcy Camden has tips on how to make your wardrobe last year-round. 👗 #newdaynw

If you haven't noticed, we've been having some wacky weather lately. Everything from sun, snow, and rain has come our way this winter. But! Spring is on the horizon.

That's why it's important to have clothing pieces that can easily shift through the seasons. Stylist Darcy Camden joined New Day NW to share a few items that can be easily layered up or down.

Featured styles:

KEY PIECE: Jumpsuit

Wear it now with a fitted long sleeve shirt, a blazer trench, and booties

Wear it soon with a collared blouse and chunky heels

Wear it later with sunglasses and sandals

Shop similar: Vetta apron jumpsuit

KEY PIECE: Short sleeve collared shirt

Wear it now with a sweater, boots, and a wool coat

Wear it soon with a rain trench and leather sneakers

Wear it later with shorts and sneakers

Featured item: Tommy Bahama camp shirt

KEY PIECE: Floral dress

Wear it now with a sweater, tights, combat boots, and a wrap coat

Wear it soon with a jean jacket and sneakers

Wear it later with sandals and a beach bag

Featured item: Melloday floral dress

Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.