You can wear these key wardrobe items now and later

If you haven't noticed, we've been having some wacky weather lately. Everything from sun, snow, and rain has come our way this winter. But! Spring is on the horizon.
That's why it's important to have clothing pieces that can easily shift through the seasons. Stylist Darcy Camden joined New Day NW to share a few items that can be easily layered up or down.
Featured styles:
KEY PIECE: Jumpsuit
Wear it now with a fitted long sleeve shirt, a blazer trench, and booties
Wear it soon with a collared blouse and chunky heels
Wear it later with sunglasses and sandals
Shop similar: Vetta apron jumpsuit
KEY PIECE: Short sleeve collared shirt
Wear it now with a sweater, boots, and a wool coat
Wear it soon with a rain trench and leather sneakers
Wear it later with shorts and sneakers
Featured item: Tommy Bahama camp shirt
KEY PIECE: Floral dress
Wear it now with a sweater, tights, combat boots, and a wrap coat
Wear it soon with a jean jacket and sneakers
Wear it later with sandals and a beach bag
Featured item: Melloday floral dress
Darcy Camden is Founder and Chief Stylist of Styled Seattle: Your Personal Wardrobe Stylist.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5