'The Atlas of Disappearing Places' shows the effects of our changing climate

We all hear a lot about the changing climate; the hotter and drier summers, the rising and acidifying seas, and the increasingly extreme and unstable weather patterns. Yet sometimes, it's difficult to get a clear sense of this vast multi-faceted problem.

A recently released book called "The Atlas of Disappearing Places" provides a more holistic understanding of what's going on in our warming world with the changing climate, and how it is impacting everyone. Author Christina Conklin joined New Day NW to talk more about the book and how we can all do our part to mitigate this global problem.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

A beautiful and engaging guide to global warming’s impacts around the world.

Our planet is in peril. Seas are rising, oceans are acidifying, ice is melting, coasts are flooding, species are dying, and communities are faltering. Despite these dire circumstances, most of us don’t have a clear sense of how the interconnected crises in our ocean are affecting the climate system, food webs, coastal cities, and biodiversity, and which solutions can help us co-create a better future.

Through a rich combination of place-based storytelling, clear explanations of climate science and policy, and beautifully rendered maps that use a unique ink-on-dried-seaweed technique, "The Atlas of Disappearing Places" depicts twenty locations across the globe, from Shanghai and Antarctica to Houston and the Cook Islands. The authors describe four climate change impacts—changing chemistry, warming waters, strengthening storms, and rising seas—using the metaphor of the ocean as a body to draw parallels between natural systems and human systems.

Each chapter paints a portrait of an existential threat in a particular place, detailing what will be lost if we do not take bold action now. Weaving together contemporary stories and speculative “future histories” for each place, this work considers both the serious consequences if we continue to pursue business as usual, and what we can do—from government policies to grassroots activism—to write a different, more hopeful story.

A beautiful work of art and an indispensable resource to learn more about the devastating consequences of the climate crisis—as well as possibilities for individual and collective action—"The Atlas of Disappearing Places" will engage and inspire readers on the most pressing issue of our time.