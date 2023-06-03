If you have to clean, these are the products to have on hand

SEATTLE — Thinking about spring cleaning? It might be hard to look forward to, but we know someone who can help!
Lifestyle blogger Kathy Copcutt joined the show to share a few of the latest trends and products to make cleaning and organizing easier and maybe a bit more fun!
Featured products
- Dyson V15 Detect Vacuum
- Dyson Hair tools
- Product of the year USA 2023 (Cascade | Family Guard)
- Pura SMART fragrance for any room (you can control the unit from your phone!)
- Hello Bello Laundry Detergent and Back to School Kit
- Furniture Clinic (we wash our charcuterie boards so much, don’t forget to keep it looking new with FC cutting board oil and conditioner)
- CLAX: With CLAX, heavy lifting never gets out of style. It is strength unfolded, carrying up to 120 pounds on two levels.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.