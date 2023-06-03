If you have to clean, these are the products to have on hand

From vacuums to laundry detergents, these products make cleaning and organizing easier, smarter, and safer for your family. #newdaynw

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Thinking about spring cleaning? It might be hard to look forward to, but we know someone who can help!

Lifestyle blogger Kathy Copcutt joined the show to share a few of the latest trends and products to make cleaning and organizing easier and maybe a bit more fun!

Featured products