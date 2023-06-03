x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
New Day Northwest

If you have to clean, these are the products to have on hand

From vacuums to laundry detergents, these products make cleaning and organizing easier, smarter, and safer for your family. #newdaynw

More Videos

SEATTLE — Thinking about spring cleaning? It might be hard to look forward to, but we know someone who can help!

Lifestyle blogger Kathy Copcutt joined the show to share a few of the latest trends and products to make cleaning and organizing easier and maybe a bit more fun!

Featured products

Related Articles

Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest at 11 a.m. weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.

Before You Leave, Check This Out