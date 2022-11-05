New book of poems is an ode to the Salvadorian immigrant experience

The immigrant experience is as varied as the person sharing it.
"Cipota Under the Moon" is the new collection from Claudia Castro Luna, former Washington State Poet Laureate.
The series of poems is an ode to the Salvadorian immigrant experience in the United States.
Claudia joined New Day to talk about the book. She will be at The Seattle Public Library Thursday, May 19 for the event "An Evening of Poetry with Claudia Castro Luna and Leticia Hernández." Register for the event here.
