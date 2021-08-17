Monet exhibit at SAM offers fresh perspective on impressionism

Seattle Art Museum's newest exhibition is giving guests a deeper look into the life of iconic impressionist Claude Monet. Former curator Chiyo Ishikawa joins New Day NW to share why this exhibit is not to be missed — as well as share an update on SAM's updates guidelines amidst the ongoing pandemic.

Meet Monet at a pivotal moment in his pursuit of impressions in Monet at Étretat. This focused exhibition places SAM’s Monet painting, Fishing Boats at Étretat, within the larger landscape of this important painter’s artistic development. During the 1880s tensions in the artist’s life and increasing financial pressure to produce marketable work took Monet to the seaside town of Étretat on the Normandy Coast, well known as a destination for tourists and artists. This period of artistic frustration and self-doubt turned out to be fruitful in a way he could not imagine at the time. In 10 paintings created by Monet and 12 works by other artists of his era, this exhibition sheds light on an oft-overlooked period of growth in Monet’s life that created the myth of a man Guy De Maupassant described as “no longer a painter but truly a hunter... in pursuit of impressions."