We replicate the classic game show Pyramid!

Remember the game show Pyramid? We replicated it and had a blast!
Here's how it works: There are six categories in the pyramid. Each round is one minute and each team gets to pick one category at a time. Once a category is picked, one team member will get a list of words that they have to try and get their partner to guess without actually saying the word!
Joining Amity to play is KING 5 producer Alexis Rodriguez and New Day digital content producers Danielle Pascual and Yasmeen Wafai!
Segment Producer Joseph Suttner. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.