SEATTLE — Claire Rudy Foster is a queer, nonbinary trans writer who lives in Portland, OR. Their new collection of fictional short stories takes a look at what queer and trans lives were like in 1990's Portland.

AUTHOR TALK: Claire Rudy Foster - Shine of the Ever. Wed, Jan 22 at 7 PM at Third Place Books, Seward Park: 5041 Wilson Ave S. Seattle WA 98118

ABOUT THE BOOK: "Shine of the Ever is a literary mix tape of queer voices out of 1990s Portland. By turns tender and punk-tough, fierce and loving, this collection of short stories explores what binds a community of queer and trans people as they negotiate love, screwing up and learning to forgive themselves for being young and sometimes foolish." - interlude press

