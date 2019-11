SEATTLE — Winter in the garden is definitely a bit less vibrant, but Master Gardener Ciscoe Morris says planting Mahonia, will bring color to the area. Also known as Oregon Grape, the species blooms all winter and is just what hummingbirds are looking for during cold weather.

