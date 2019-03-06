SEATTLE — I use a lot of tropical houseplants to add color and interest in my outdoor containers. Make sure to wait until June so temperatures aren't too cold, and always make sure to plant these plants in the exposure they handle best. Then they really add sparkle and beauty to your container combinations. Almost any tropical houseplant can be used in outdoor containers. Here are a few of my favorites.

Croton: (scientific name Codiaeum variegatum) are stunning shrubs that grow to be five to six feet tall. The coloration is simply stunning, and it adds an exotic touch to any container. These gorgeous plants color up best in bright light. I plant mine in a blue container with yellow Angelique.

Cordyline Glauca: An attractive and easy to grow houseplant. They are fairly hardy and don't require a lot of water. They provide wonderful colour and foliage all year round. Well suited to fairly bright, but indirect light. Avoid direct sunlight. It can also tolerate lower light conditions for some time, such as some shade or filtered light.

Calathea lancifolia: (rattlesnake plant) has bright green, wavy leaves are striped with alternating ovals of dark green and accented by a rich purple underside. The plant gets its name from its lance-shaped foliage, and the leaves grow more elongated as the plant matures. Its bushy, compact growth habit makes it ideal addition in a shady container garden. Like most plants in the Calathea genus, the lancifolia is simple to care for. Simply place the plant where it will receive medium to bright indirect light, shielding from direct sun.

Mandevilla: Bold and showy, Mandevilla definitely makes a dramatic statement in landscapes and container gardens. This tropical vine bears a nonstop supply of large, trumpet-shaped blooms in shades of red, pink, and white. It's also lovely in landscape beds and borders Because it flowers almost constantly, you can grow this flowering vine by itself or in combination with other flowers and foliage in container gardens. It flowers best planted in full sun.

