Ciscoe brings tomatoes to the plaza and Amity is not impressed

SEATTLE — Amity admits she does not love raw tomatoes (it's her only flaw,) so when Ciscoe wanted to do a fun tomato taste test she needed to phone a friend!
Terry Hollimon, of The Barbershop Podcast, is an amateur gardener himself and was ALL IN!
Here are the tomatoes they tasted:
- BRANDYWINE: The most popular heirloom tomato. Large fruit with superb flavor. A great variety from 1885! Beautiful pink fruit up to 1½ lbs each!
- CELEBRITY: An attractive red tomato prized for Flavor and Large Fruit.
- BERKELEY PINK TIE-DYE: Compact plants produce beautiful, striped 8-12 ounce fruit with a very sweet, rich, dark tomato flavor.
- VIRGINIA SWEETS: This bicolored heirloom produces dark yellow, beefsteak-type fruits, with red stripes. Full of rich, sweet flavor with just the right amount of acid.
- PINEAPPLE: Named for its shape, not flavor, the Pineapple tomato is a bi-color beefsteak tomato. Its outer ribbing is reminiscent of a pineapple's ribbed exterior.
- BLACK: This tomato comes from the Crimean peninsula in the Ukraine. Unique flavor.
- GLACIER: Earliest ripening of any tomato, the 1–2 oz. red fruits are borne on a compact, determinate plant. Sweetness combines with moderate acidity to create a wonderfully complex flavor.
- SUNGOLD: ripens early to a golden orange, these extra-sweet cherry tomatoes win practically every blind taste test I take part in.
Segment Producer Suzie Wiley. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.