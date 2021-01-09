Ciscoe brings tomatoes to the plaza and Amity is not impressed

Amity does not love tomatoes, so she got some help from Terry Hollimon when master gardener Ciscoe Morris brought 8 varieties for her to try. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Amity admits she does not love raw tomatoes (it's her only flaw,) so when Ciscoe wanted to do a fun tomato taste test she needed to phone a friend!

Terry Hollimon, of The Barbershop Podcast, is an amateur gardener himself and was ALL IN!

Here are the tomatoes they tasted:

BRANDYWINE: The most popular heirloom tomato. Large fruit with superb flavor. A great variety from 1885! Beautiful pink fruit up to 1½ lbs each!

CELEBRITY: An attractive red tomato prized for Flavor and Large Fruit.

BERKELEY PINK TIE-DYE : Compact plants produce beautiful, striped 8-12 ounce fruit with a very sweet, rich, dark tomato flavor.

VIRGINIA SWEETS : This bicolored heirloom produces dark yellow, beefsteak-type fruits, with red stripes. Full of rich, sweet flavor with just the right amount of acid.

PINEAPPLE: Named for its shape, not flavor, the Pineapple tomato is a bi-color beefsteak tomato. Its outer ribbing is reminiscent of a pineapple's ribbed exterior.

BLACK: This tomato comes from the Crimean peninsula in the Ukraine. Unique flavor.

GLACIER: Earliest ripening of any tomato, the 1–2 oz. red fruits are borne on a compact, determinate plant. Sweetness combines with moderate acidity to create a wonderfully complex flavor.

SUNGOLD: ripens early to a golden orange, these extra-sweet cherry tomatoes win practically every blind taste test I take part in.