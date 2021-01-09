x
New Day Northwest

Ciscoe brings tomatoes to the plaza and Amity is not impressed

Amity does not love tomatoes, so she got some help from Terry Hollimon when master gardener Ciscoe Morris brought 8 varieties for her to try. #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Amity admits she does not love raw tomatoes (it's her only flaw,) so when Ciscoe wanted to do a fun tomato taste test she needed to phone a friend!

Terry Hollimon, of The Barbershop Podcast, is an amateur gardener himself and was ALL IN!

Here are the tomatoes they tasted:

  • BRANDYWINE: The most popular heirloom tomato. Large fruit with superb flavor. A great variety from 1885! Beautiful pink fruit up to 1½ lbs each!
  • CELEBRITY: An attractive red tomato prized for Flavor and Large Fruit.
  • BERKELEY PINK TIE-DYE: Compact plants produce beautiful, striped 8-12 ounce fruit with a very sweet, rich, dark tomato flavor.
  • VIRGINIA SWEETS: This bicolored heirloom produces dark yellow, beefsteak-type fruits, with red stripes. Full of rich, sweet flavor with just the right amount of acid.
  • PINEAPPLE: Named for its shape, not flavor, the Pineapple tomato is a bi-color beefsteak tomato. Its outer ribbing is reminiscent of a pineapple's ribbed exterior.
  • BLACK: This tomato comes from the Crimean peninsula in the Ukraine. Unique flavor.
  • GLACIER: Earliest ripening of any tomato, the 1–2 oz. red fruits are borne on a compact, determinate plant. Sweetness combines with moderate acidity to create a wonderfully complex flavor.
  • SUNGOLD: ripens early to a golden orange, these extra-sweet cherry tomatoes win practically every blind taste test I take part in.

Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.