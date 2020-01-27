SEATTLE — For 45 years, the Pacific Northwest's favorite gardener Ciscoe Morris has put his green thumb to work and gathered plenty of stories along the way. His new book, Oh, La La! Homegrown Stories, Helpful Tips, and Garden Wisdom, combines personal stories and sage advice about all things gardening, wildlife, and more.

In this interview, we talk with Ciscoe about the release of his new book and one of his favorite topics: gardening with dogs.

Segment Producer Heidi Eng. Watch New Day Northwest 11 AM weekdays on KING 5 and streaming live on KING5.com. Contact New Day.