Cinnamon Banana Pancakes anyone? Yes Please!

Made in a blender these pancakes are delicious, healthy, and easy to make. Nutrition Coach Lauren Chambers shares the recipe with us.

SEATTLE — Morning routines have changed for many of us so that we don't have to just rely on grab and go breakfast options. But we are still looking for easy along with healthy.

Nutrition Coach Lauren Chambers of SoFreshNSoGreen says Cinnamon Banana Blender Pancakes are a great choice - chock full of good stuff, easy to whip up a few days ahead AND yummy! Sold!

Easy + Healthy Cinnamon Banana Blender Pancakes

Recipe Creator: Lauren Chambers of sofreshnsogreen.com

GF/Dairy-Free/Paleo + Vegan Options

Cook Time: 15 minutes Serves: 8

Ingredients:

For the blender batter:

1 3/4 cup gf oats (or other gf flour of choice)

1 cup spinach or other leafy greens

1/4 cup flax seed, ground

1 medium banana, peeled

1 tbsp maple syrup or honey

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp sea salt

1 1/4 cup non-dairy milk (I like oat, cashew or macadamia)

2 pasture-raised organic eggs

Optional: 2 servings collagen protein powder

For cooking + serving:

2 tbsp grass-fed ghee or coconut oil for cooking

creamy nut butter for topping

maple syrup for topping

fresh berries for topping

Directions:

1. Add oats to a high-speed blender and mix until oats turn to flour.

2. Add all remaining ingredients except for eggs to blender and mix until well-combined.

3. Add eggs and pulse until incorporated. The batter should be thick and well-mixed.

4. Heat a large pan over medium heat and add the ghee or coconut oil. Once melted, scoop batter out in 1/4 cup size servings to cook. Let cook 2-3 minutes each side, until golden brown and evenly cooked.

5. Remove from heat and serve with toppings of choice.

6. Batter stays good in the fridge for up to a week, so you can easily use to make pancakes in just a few minutes all week long.

Lauren's website is chock full of other great breakfast ideas and recipes.