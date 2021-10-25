Try these 3 tech tips to help rebalance your life

Christy Wright's new book, "Take Back Your Time," is about using technology for good to focus and achieve more of what matters to us. #newdaynw

As efficient and productive as technology can help us be, it can also prove to be a distracting time suck for many, from spending too much time on social media to not spending enough time on things that matter to us.

That's why Christy Wright joined New Day NW to share three tips on how to rebalance our lives from her new book, "Take Back Your Time."

Christy Wright's tips to use technology for good:

Use Focus Mode:

The new Focus mode in the “Do Not Disturb” setting can help you cut down on distractions.

What I love about this is that you can intentionally create what “focus” looks like at work and in your personal time.

It lets you silence notifications from apps and people that could be distracting you from where your feet are.

Block Your Calendar

If we aren’t careful, we can let well-meaning people and FOMO push us around and clutter our calendars.

Only say “yes” to what matters most in this season.

When you decide what matters most to you, I want you to open your calendar app and add a specific time to do what matters most.

For example, if you decide you want to start cooking more and stop eating out, I want you to block time in your calendar to go to the grocery store every week.

It might sound silly, but when it’s on your calendar, it will actually happen!

Set Boundaries on Social Media

We spend over 2 hours a day scrolling through social media. That’s insane!

We have to realize that multibillion-dollar companies are working really hard to prey on the addictive nature of human psychology.

It’s helpful to remember that when you pick up your phone, so you can be aware of the impulse you have to check all your social media notifications.

What you might not know is that your smartphone can actually help keep your impulses in check!