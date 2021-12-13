Delicious holiday desserts that are fun and easy to bake

Delish editorial director Joanna Saltz joined New Day NW to share Delish's divine dessert recipes. #newdaynw

Holiday baking is one of the best parts of the holidays — both the activity of baking and enjoying the scrumptious delicacies that come out of the oven. It's also a fun opportunity to have your kids join in!

Delish editorial director Joanna Saltz joined New Day NW to share a few ideas for fun, zero-stress recipes.

Featured Recipe

When it comes to holiday desserts, they are normally over the top and require a lot of prep work. These adorable Christmas Tree Brownies are for when you don't have a ton of time, but still want to make something cute and festive. They are easy to make and the kids can even help decorate! Use your favorite brownie recipe or keep it simple and use a boxed brownie. Make things even easier on yourself and use canned frosting for decorating too. These brownies are all about aesthetics and everyone is still going to love them because who can turn down a brownie?

Yields: 18 servings Prep Time: 10 mins Total Time: 1 hour 20 mins

INGREDIENTS:

Cooking spray

1 box brownie mix, plus ingredients called for on box

3/4 c. (1 1/2 sticks) butter, softened

4 c. powdered sugar

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

2 tbsp. heavy cream

Pinch kosher salt

Green food coloring

6 candy canes

Sprinkles, for decorating

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat oven to 350°. Line a 9”-x-13” with parchment, leaving a 2” overhang on the long sides and grease with cooking spray. Make brownie mix according to package directions. Pour batter into prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in middle of pan comes out with a few moist crumbs, 25 to 30 minutes. Let cool completely. In a large bowl using a hand mixer or in the bowl of a stand mixer using the paddle attachment, beat butter until smooth. Add powdered sugar and beat until combined, then add vanilla, heavy cream, and salt. (If you desire a thinner consistency, add 1 more tablespoon cream.) Add green food coloring until desired color is reached. Transfer to a piping bag with small open star tip. Remove brownie from pan and cut into 3 long rows, then cut each row into 6 triangles each for a total of 18 triangles. Cut candy canes into 3” long pieces and insert into the bottom of each brownie to create a trunk. Pipe a zigzagging line on top of brownie and top with sprinkles for ornaments.

Recipe courtesy of delish.com.

Featured Dishes

Christmas Light Cupcakes: These start out as simple cupcakes with white frosting, but then take black gel icing and mini-M&Ms, and suddenly you have cute and clever cupcakes.

Melted Snowman Cookies: Here's a nice baking hack for you. For this dish, you can buy sugar cookies and not worry about baking. Redecorate the top with frosting and a cut marshmallow to represent the melted snowman's head. You can melt icing or cake frosting in the microwave for 30 seconds and pour it on top. The best part is that the messier this looks, the better.

Candy Cane Cookies: Use sugar cookie dough. Separate into two batches. Dye one batch red. Add a little bit of peppermint extract to the batter. Twist them together and bake. Sprinkle a little sugar on top and these will look great in a holiday spread.

Cheesecake Factory Copycat Peppermint Bark Cheesecake: This may be a bit more complicated than melting a snowman on top of a sugar cookie, but the recipe is divine and available on the Delish website for members. Put a cake like this out and everyone will love it.