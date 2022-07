Stylist Darcy Camden has great self-care gift ideas from a sleep mask to dreamy candles. #newdaynw

While shopping for others is kind of the point of the Christmas season, we think it's perfectly acceptable to treat yourself too!

Our friend and stylist Darcy Camden agrees! She joined the show to share some of her favorite treat-your-self gifts that are easy to get, affordable, and make a great stocking stuffer for yourself anytime.

Featured products:

Drowsy Sleep Masks ($69.96)

Kinfield “Golden Hour" Bug Spray Perfume ($22)

Zara Candles ($15.90)

Dashing Diva Gel Shine Nail Stickers + OPI RapiDry Quick Dry Top Coat ($6.99-$14.20, at ulta.com)

Pacifica Reuseable Undereye and Brow Masks ($15)

Ketel One Vodka Spritz ($12.99 at Total Wine)