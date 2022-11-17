Countdown to Christmas: The advent calendars you need for 2022

From a spa experience to skincare, wine and French preserves — plus a few for the kiddos! These are the calendars we love this year. #newdaynw

As soon as Thanksgiving leftovers are in the fridge many of us will turn out attention to Christmas.

The countdown to Christmas starts in earnest on December first, and it is often marked with an advent calendar.

The modern version originated in the 1800s as German Lutherans made chalk marks on a wall or lit a candle to tally up the days until Christmas.

Well, advent calendars have come a long way since then and New Day producer Suzie Wiley joined the show to share her favorite calendars this year!

Featured advent calendars

Quilted Advent Calendar — Pottery Barn

Kiehl’s Skincare Advent Calendar (Also check your local stores in Bellevue Square and U Village)

Wine Advent Calendar from Flying Blue Imports — Sold exclusively at Costco in stores and online