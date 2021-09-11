Chrissy Teigen's mom talks recent Food Network special

The show gives an inside look into how the Teigen family cooks and eats. #newdaynw

Model and television personality Chrissy Teigen has released several cookbooks, but now her mom Pepper is out with a new Food Network special about cooking for the whole family.

We chatted with Pepper about what "Getting Spicy" is all about and their family's connection to Western Washington!

ABOUT THE SHOW:

"Getting Spicy with Pepper Teigen" showcases the Teigen family as they’ve never been seen before, with an inside look at the way they cook and eat. The matriarch of the family, Pepper Teigen, always had a passion for creating easy, flavorful Thai recipes for her entire family, which she first shared in her New York Times best-selling cookbook. Now, on Food Network and discovery+, Pepper and her eldest daughter, Tina Teigen, share stories from when the Teigen sisters were young, while making an enticing feast inspired by family recipes that are accessible and filled with the delicious flavors of Thailand. The half-hour special is executive produced by Chrissy Teigen on behalf of her production company Huntley Productions.

“I’m so excited to share my family’s favorite recipes that we’ve been making and eating for a long time,” said Pepper Teigen. “I can’t wait for viewers to see how easy it is to make Thai food at home, and after they try these recipes, I know that fish sauce will soon be the new ketchup and pantry staple!”